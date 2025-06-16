Should the Buccaneers honor Tom Brady with a statue next?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have never had a player quite like Tom Brady. The franchise, once defined by mediocrity and missed playoff chances, was transformed the moment Brady signed in 2020.
The Buccaneers became an instant contender, and in his debut season, the team hoisted its second-ever Lombardi Trophy.
Now, with the Patriots set to unveil a statue of Brady outside Gillette Stadium on August 8, a new question has emerged from NFL.com writer Adam Rank: Should the greatest quarterback of all time be honored with not just one statue, but two?
Statues in the NFL are rare, symbolic gestures reserved for those who define an era, a culture or a franchise. While banners and rings commemorate championships, statues immortalize impact. And in a league where success is fleeting, a statue is a bold declaration — this player matters forever.
In New England, that legacy is undeniable. Brady won six Super Bowls, made nine Super Bowl appearances, and redefined the Patriots as the NFL’s most dominant dynasty.
"It’s a fitting tribute for someone who brought an unprecedented six Super Bowl titles to the organization,” Rank said. The unveiling of his statue will be a landmark moment in Patriots history.
But what about his second act? The Buccaneers got a shorter version of Brady, but no less significant. In his first season with the team, he led them to a Super Bowl victory, ending a 12-year playoff drought and igniting a streak of four straight NFC South titles that’s still alive. Brady brought championship expectations, accountability, and national relevance.
Rank, in his discussion of NFL players worthy of statues, doesn’t shy away from the idea of a double-honor:
“The Buccaneers could similarly double up on Tom Brady statues — in fact, I had to check to make sure they haven't already given him one already… I could see this happening.”
And why not? Peyton Manning has been honored by both the Colts and Broncos. Brady’s Tampa Bay tenure, though shorter, is arguably more transformative when you consider the franchise’s history.
Tampa Bay has a chance to honor the player who changed everything. And while the Patriots will soon cast him in bronze, the Buccaneers would be wise to do the same. After all, when you’re the greatest of all time, one statue might not be enough.
