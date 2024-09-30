Bucs Star WR Doesn't Practice Monday Ahead of Falcons Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but they have another game against the Atlanta Falcons to play — and soon.
The Bucs will play the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 3, and in doing so, they'll be dealing with quite a few injuries. That's always the case for a team getting ready to play on Thursday, and as it turns out, the Buccaneers are no exception. It was a walkthrough on Wednesday, so the injury report is just an estimation, but there were seven Bucs players who were labeled as non-participants on the report, including star wide receiver Mike Evans.
Evans was listed as a non-participant due to a knee and calf injury. He and William Gholston showed up on the report after coming out of Sunday's game without a previously understood injury, as Gholston showed up with a knee injury on the report.
Everyone else has had something going on already. Linebacker SirVocea Dennis suffered a shoulder injury against the Eagles, wideouts Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer had a hamstring injury and a concussion going into Monday, respectively, and both Antoine Winfield Jr. and Calijah Kancey have had lingering foot and calf injuries, respectively.
There were quite a few limited participants (including Luke Goedeke, still trying to get out of concussion protocol). It's a short week, though, so a lot of players will be injured, and the Bucs will do their best to preserve health before playing the Falcons on Sunday.
