Bucs RB Extends Lead With First Career TD vs. Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense is rolling in Week 4 as they're currently leading the Philadelphia Eagles big during the fourth quarter. Both teams being 2-1, the Buccaneers are looking to bounce back, and they've done so in a big way against the Eagles.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers led 33-16. Their first three touchdowns were scored by Baker Mayfield, twice in the air and once on the ground. That changed with their fourth touchdown, as running back Bucky Irving punched in his first career touchdown.
Irving's first career touchdown extended the Buccaneers' lead to 30-16 over the Eagles. The team also converted a field goal to give them a 33-16 lead.
In the fourth quarter, expect Tampa Bay's running backs to get some extra touches as they look to drain the clock and secure the victory. Irving will get more chances to prove himself, as he garnered some praise with his play as of late.
Barring any drastic changes, the Buccaneers should be able to improve to 3-1 on the season.
