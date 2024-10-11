Bucs Starting Center Out vs. Saints, But Others Return From Injury
It's a big divisional rivalry in the Big Easy, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will once again be shorthanded — but not in the way that they have been recently.
We'll start with the good news first. There are a few players who have been hurt for longer periods of time that are expected to come back in this game, with the top of the list being defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, who hasn't played all year due to a calf injury. He was a full participant in practice this week, and he's set to go. Additionally, the Bucs are slated to have Luke Goedeke back, who has been in concussion protocol since the end of Week 1, so that's another thing to get excited about.
Not everything is perfect for Tampa Bay, though. Center Graham Barton will be out with a hamstring injury, and safety Christian Izien (elbow), Kameron Johnson (ankle) and Trey Palmer (concussion) will be out as well. There will be two game-time decisions — safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who was limited in practice dealing with a foot injury he suffered in Week 1, and running back Rachaad White, who has been battling a foot injury.
Robert Hainsey will step in for Graham Barton, and wideout Jalen McMillan is set to be back in the fold to step in at WR3. Safety appears to be shaky for Tampa Bay right now — Jordan Whitehead appears to be set to play, but if Winfield Jr. cannot make it back in time, the Bucs will need someone else to take his place with his usual replacement, Izien, absent.
Tampa Bay will face off against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. EST in New Orleans.
