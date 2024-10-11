Bucs Star Makes Significant Hurricane Relief Donation
Mike Evans has played his entire NFL career for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s extremely rare to see a player spend more than a decade with a single franchise in any sport, especially football. It’s not only hard to find a player who wants to stay with one organization for such a long period of time, but also one that is durable enough to do so. Not only that, but it isn’t common for a professional organization to have a certain player who fits into their long-term plans so well that they wish to keep him around for such an extended period of time.
Mike Evans showed his loyalty to the Buccaneers franchise this past offseason when, despite having no shortage of suitors in free agency, Evans chose to stay in Tampa Bay. He took a below-market deal to remain a Buccaneer, even though there were countless other teams who surely would have offered him more money, among other things.
Not surprisingly, Mike Evans has found yet another way to demonstrate his loyalty to the Tampa Bay community. This time, its by providing a sizeable donation to Tampa Bay hurricane relief following the devastation brought forth by Hurricane Milton and, just a week before that, Hurricane Helene.
READ MORE: Former Bucs QB Tom Brady Donates for Milton Relief
Evans, alongside his wife Ashli, has pledged to donate $50,000 through their organization ‘Mike Evans Family Foundation’ in order to help the Tampa Bay community rebuild itself.
Just like Mike Evans has provided so much to the fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the field, his foundation has done the same for thousands of residents in the Tampa community, among other parts of the country, over the years. This recent donation by Mike Evans is a clear testament to he and his wife's kindness, as well as their love for, and loyalty to, the community that has embraced them.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs LT Quietly Dominant vs. Falcons in Week 4
• Eagles Release Former Bucs Pro Bowl Linebacker
• How Did the Bucs Grade Out After Their Week 5 Loss to the Falcons?
• Former Coach Weighs In on Bucs QB Baker Mayfield's Evolution