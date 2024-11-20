Buccaneers Starting Cornerback Non-Participant in Wednesday Practice Ahead of Giants Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their bye week in Week 11, and now, they come back ready and healthy in hopes of starting a run to try and make the playoffs. And while they have made some improvements on that front, they still aren't entirely fresh heading into Week 12 against the New York Giants.
The Bucs released their Wednesday injury report, and there are a few important things to note. On the healthy side of things, cornerback Jamel Dean is a full participant, paving the way for him to play on Sunday. Wideout Mike Evans, also expected to play Sunday, was limited, and unbelievably, tackle Tristan Wirfs was limited in practice despite spraining his MCL two weeks ago against the San Francisco 49ers.
That being said, there are some negative things to note, too. The biggest one is cornerback Zyon McCollum, who tweaked his hamstring late against the 49ers in Week 10 — soft tissue issues can be lingering, so his status will be one to watch. Additionally, defensive back Tykee Smith was limited due to a knee injury and defensive lineman Greg Gaines (foot) and cornerback Troy Hill (ankle) did not participate in practice as well.
