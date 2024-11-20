Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers Starting Cornerback Non-Participant in Wednesday Practice Ahead of Giants Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were missing a starting cornerback in practice after coming off the bye week to face the New York Giants in Week 12.

River Wells

Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) runs out of the tunnel before the game Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) runs out of the tunnel before the game Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their bye week in Week 11, and now, they come back ready and healthy in hopes of starting a run to try and make the playoffs. And while they have made some improvements on that front, they still aren't entirely fresh heading into Week 12 against the New York Giants.

The Bucs released their Wednesday injury report, and there are a few important things to note. On the healthy side of things, cornerback Jamel Dean is a full participant, paving the way for him to play on Sunday. Wideout Mike Evans, also expected to play Sunday, was limited, and unbelievably, tackle Tristan Wirfs was limited in practice despite spraining his MCL two weeks ago against the San Francisco 49ers.

That being said, there are some negative things to note, too. The biggest one is cornerback Zyon McCollum, who tweaked his hamstring late against the 49ers in Week 10 — soft tissue issues can be lingering, so his status will be one to watch. Additionally, defensive back Tykee Smith was limited due to a knee injury and defensive lineman Greg Gaines (foot) and cornerback Troy Hill (ankle) did not participate in practice as well.

READ MORE: Super Bowl-Winning Buccaneers Defensive End Snubbed for 2025 Hall of Fame Bid

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Published
River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

