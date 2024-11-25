Buccaneers Starting Defender Feared to Have Suffered Season Ending Injury vs. Giants
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been used to injuries on both sides of the ball, and now, it looks like they'll be dealing with another one after their Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants.
Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead exited the game with a pectoral injury late into the contest after helping to stop the Giants at the one-yard line, and per the NFL's Ian Rapoport, he is feared to have torn that pectoral muscle. Should that be the case, as an MRI would confirm, Whitehead would be out for the season.
So far this year, Whitehead has contributed 78 combined tackles and three passes defended. It's always unfortunate when a starter goes out, but thankfully, Tampa Bay has the depth just in time — the Bucs claimed safety Mike Edwards off of waivers last week, and he made his debut against the New York Giants. Now, he'll be thrust into a starting role for the rest of the season if Whitehead can't play.
