Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers Defense Still Among League's Worst After Bye Week

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to tighten up on defense against the New York Giants.

River Wells

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) catches the ball over Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) catches the ball over Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off of a nice rest during their bye week in Week 11. They'll have some players coming back and getting healthy, but there's still plenty of work to be done.

The Bucs are set to have Mike Evans back in the fold for proceedings against the New York Giants in Week 11, but even despite that, the Bucs have been fine without him statistically. Per Team Rankings, Tampa Bay remains a top offense in the NFL, boasting a top 5 status in four different categories and coming in at No. 8 in points per game:

Buccaneers Offense

Value, Rank

Points per game

27.9 (No. 5)

Yards per game

361.5 (No. 8)

Yards per play

5.8 (No. 8)

Third down conversion %

50.00% (No. 2)

Fourth down conversion %

57.14% (No. 17)

Red zone scoring % (TDs)

68.42% (No. 3)

Touchdowns per game

3.3 (No. 4)

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the defensive side of the ball.

Tampa Bay remains a bottom-five defense in yards per game, yards per play and fourth down conversion percentage and remains just barely outside the bottom five in points per game and touchdowns per game. The defense isn't above average in any category, with its best being red zone scoring percentage at 17th:

Buccaneers Defense

Value, Rank

Points per game

26.6 (No. 27)

Yards per game

389.3 (No. 30)

Yards per play

5.9 (No. 29)

Third down conversion %

43.31% (No. 24)

Fourth down conversion %

73.68% (No. 28)

Red zone scoring %

57.89% (No. 17)

Touchdowns per game

3.0 (No. 26)

Tampa Bay is looking to get a win, and to do that, they'll need to be a better defense. The Bucs will have some players back in the fold, like cornerback Jamel Dean, but if they really want to make the playoffs with a late push, they'll have to tighten up and get back to fundamentals to prevent teams from moving the football.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

 Bucs WR Sterling Shepard Opens Up About Last Season With Giants

• Buccaneers All-Pro Tackle May Return From Injury Much Sooner Than Expected

• Bucs OC Tabbed as Top Head Coaching Candidate for 2025 NFL Season

• Tackling And Finishing Issues Plaguing Buccaneers Defense in 2024

Published
River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.