Bucs Starting Wide Receiver Injured at Practice Friday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already coming into Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles shorthanded. And on Friday, things got even dicier.
The Buccaneers held practice at the AdventHealth Training Center on Friday coming off of Hurricane Helene's passage near the Tampa Bay area, and there were a few positive signs from practice. It's looking like defensive tackle Vita Vea and offensive tackle Luke Goedeke are set to play against the Eagles, and the Buccaneers will need them against a stout Philadelphia Eagles team.
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey don't appear to be ready to go this Sunday, but could be gearing up for a return on Thursday when the Bucs play a crucial division game against the Atlanta Falcons on the road. Running back Bucky Irving, tight end Ko Kieft, defensive tackle Greg Gaines and wideout Kam Johnson all haven't been practicing or have been limited, but all of them practiced on Friday, which is a good sign that the Bucs could be mostly healthy on Sunday.
There is, however, one bit of bad news. Wide receiver Jalen McMillan, who serves as Tampa Bay's WR3, tweaked his hamstring during practice and is now questionable to play against the Eagles, per head coach Todd Bowles.
McMillan was an offseason and preseason star, but he hasn't been incredibly productive aside from a touchdown grab in the first week of the season. He'll be replaced by either Kameron Johnson or Trey Palmer, the former of whom is coming off an ankle injury — as a result, it would make sense that a healthy Palmer would slot into that role against the Eagles.
That might not be a bad thing. Last time the two teams played in the playoffs, Palmer caught a 56-yard touchdown for a score in a beatdown to advance to the Divisional Round:
The Bucs and Eagles will square off at Raymond James Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday.
