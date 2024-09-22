Buccaneers Stumble, Lose 26-7 to Broncos at Home
With great expectations comes great responsibility.
There’s no question that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — coming off two very impressive victories to start the season — were expected to dominate the struggling Denver Broncos. Were the Buccaneers beat up coming into this game? Yes, very much so. But as they proved in Week 2 vs. the powerhouse Detroit Lions, the Bucs have more depth than most people gave them credit for coming into the year.
Throw in the fact that Todd Bowles’ defense would be facing a rookie quarterback, in the friendly confines of Raymond James Stadium, and there’s no doubt that Tampa Bay was — and should have been — expected to roll over their opponent on Sunday.
Their responsibility was to follow through on that expectation.
The Broncos received the opening kickoff and didn’t take long to move the ball deep into Tampa Bay territory. Following a 22-yard completion from Bo Nix to Courtland Sutton (should have been OPI), and then a 31-yard strike to Josh Reynolds, the Broncos were inside the red zone before many spectators at Raymond James Stadium even had a chance to settle into their seats. On 3rd-and-2, Bo Nix faked a handoff to Javonte Williams before calmly scrambling into the corner of the end zone for a touchdown less than 4 minutes into the game.
Not the start Todd Bowles had envisioned.
Broncos 7 Buccaneers 0
The Buccaneers offense didn’t exactly pick up the slack for their defense. It took three quick downs in a matter of seconds before the Buccaneers were forced to punt the ball right back to the Broncos.
After a quick Broncos 3-and-out to match, Tampa Bay got the ball back quickly but had to start the drive from deep in their own territory. However, on 3rd-and-4, Baker Mayfield airmalled a pass intended to Mike Evans, which he had no business throwing, and the ball was easily picked off by Broncos’ corner, Brandon Jones, which he returned 35 yards to the Bucs’ 10-yard line.
On the following play, Anthony Nelson made a great play which resulted in a strip-sack of Bo Nix, with the ball recovered by Tampa Bay. Unfortunately, it was all for naught as the play was negated by a penalty called on veteran DT, Greg Gaines, who jumped offsides. On 4th-and-short, K.J. Britt missed an opportunity to tackle Jaleel McLaughlin behind the line of scrimmage, who was able to take the ball into the end zone for another Broncos touchdown.
Broncos 14 Buccaneers 0
On the following Bucs’ possession, it was becoming increasingly obvious that players were struggling to get open downfield, and Mayfield was indecisive with what to do with the football. The result? Another 3-and-out.
The Broncos made some progress on their next offensive series and capped it off with a 43-yard Will Lutz FG to extend their lead with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half.
Broncos 17 Buccaneers 0
The Bucs came up short on 4th and short when Godwin wasn’t expecting the ball on a quick slant.
On defense, Lavonte David tackled Javonte Williams at the line of scrimmage and appeared to jar the ball loose. Although the runner was initially ruled down by contact, a review overturned the call on the field, giving the Buccaneers’ possession from their own 30-yard line.
Finally, Tampa Bay found some success running the football. Back to back runs by Bucky Irving and Rachaad White quickly advanced the ball deep into Denver territory. And then a nifty jet sweep to Bucky Irving brought the ball to the 2-yard line. Shortly thereafter, a quarterback keeper by Mayfield would have been good for 6 but an egregious false start was called on Graham Barton to push the Bucs back. Thankfully for the Buccaneers, Mayfield hit Chris Godwin for a TD on the following play to get the Bucs on the board shortly before halftime.
Broncos 17 Buccaneers 7
Bo Nix continued his highly efficient first half performance by quickly moving the ball into field goal range. Lutz had no problem knocking a 36-yard attempt through the uprights.
Broncos 20 Buccaneers 7 (Halftime)
The Buccaneers got the ball to start the second half but couldn't do anything with it. After another Jake Camarda punt, the Broncos quickly followed suit and were forced to punt the ball back to the Bucs. And then Tampa Bay once again returned the favor.
The entire third quarter had passed without either team managing to put any points on the board. However, after a clock draining drive led by Bo Nix, the Broncos were able to kick a field goal in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter.
Broncos 23 Buccaneers 7
It appeared as though Baker Mayfield was finally settling into a bit of a rhythm once the Bucs' offense was forced to pick up the tempo. Completions to Evans and Godwin helped advance the ball towards the Denver red zone. However, those few completions proved to be a mirage as the Bucs' offense stalled out yet again, and playing against their opponents and the clock, they were forced to go for it on fourth down. With the pocket collapsing, Mayfield tried to scramble for a first, but unlike last week vs. Detroit he couldn't make his way through the sea of defenders, and was stopped short of the line to gain.
A 43-yard run by third string running back Tyler Badie brought the Broncos right back into Tampa territory. Although they weren't able to punch it in, Will Lutz hit his fourth field goal of the game, ultimately putting the game out of reach for the home team.
Broncos 26 Buccaneers 7 (FINAL)
Coming off a game vs. Detroit that some people viewed as one of Todd Bowles' most impressive victory as a head coach, the Buccaneers put together one of their worst. From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, the Bucs were dominated by an 0-2 Broncos team that is in the infancy of their rebuild.
Receivers couldn't get open, Baker Mayfield couldn't extend drives, defenders couldn't make tackles, and linemen couldn't win their matchups on either side of the ball. Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos was a complete and utter disaster for the Bucs.
With a challenging stretch of games coming up, it's going to be back to the drawing board for Todd Bowles, Liam Coen, and everyone else who had a hand in this deflating loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
