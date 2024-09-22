Bucs WR Exceeds Touchdown Total from 2023 vs. Broncos
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' start against the Denver Broncos has been far from ideal. They started with a 17-0 deficit while being unable to move the ball or slow Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
With two punts, an interception and a turnover on downs, the Buccaneers' offense simply isn't doing enough to compete and go win a football game on their home field. Late in the second half, though, Tampa Bay, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Bucky Irving, scored on a quick six-play, 67-yard drive.
The drive was capped off with Mayfield connecting with wide receiver Chris Godwin, giving him his third touchdown in as many games.
The Buccaneers' star wide receiver has been wildly impressive early in this season, which can be highlighted by his incredible touchdown grab to get the Buccaneers on the board. Now trailing 17-7, Tampa Bay hopes to have sparked some momentum and ignite a comeback against the Broncos, who are currently taking care of the Buccaneers on their home field.
Starting with the ball in the second half, Tampa Bay could be set up well to trim their deficit in a big way.
