Bucs WR Exceeds Touchdown Total from 2023 vs. Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin helped the team trim their deficit against the Denver Broncos.

Kade Kimble

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' start against the Denver Broncos has been far from ideal. They started with a 17-0 deficit while being unable to move the ball or slow Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

With two punts, an interception and a turnover on downs, the Buccaneers' offense simply isn't doing enough to compete and go win a football game on their home field. Late in the second half, though, Tampa Bay, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Bucky Irving, scored on a quick six-play, 67-yard drive.

The drive was capped off with Mayfield connecting with wide receiver Chris Godwin, giving him his third touchdown in as many games.

The Buccaneers' star wide receiver has been wildly impressive early in this season, which can be highlighted by his incredible touchdown grab to get the Buccaneers on the board. Now trailing 17-7, Tampa Bay hopes to have sparked some momentum and ignite a comeback against the Broncos, who are currently taking care of the Buccaneers on their home field.

Starting with the ball in the second half, Tampa Bay could be set up well to trim their deficit in a big way.

Kade Kimble

KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

