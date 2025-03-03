Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers take Chris Godwin’s replacement in first round mock draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can take advantage of a talented player's slight drop in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an uncertain future at the wide receiver position with Chris Godwin facing free agency.

However, they may have a solution in the 2025 NFL Draft.

CBS Sports analyst Kyle Stackpole believes that the Buccaneers could take Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 19 overall pick.

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan against the Arizona State Sun Devils. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Finally a wide receiver! And the fit makes too much sense. Chris Godwin is set to become a free agent, and Mike Evans can't put up 1,000-yard seasons for forever (can he?). Pairing the towering Tetairoa McMillan with Jalen McMillan would ensure that the receiving future is bright in Tampa Bay," Stackpole writes.

McMillan is considered to be a top-five prospect, but he isn't seeing his stock rise at this point in the pre-draft process.

If he is there on the board at No. 19, regardless of what happens with Godwin's free agency, the Bucs should consider taking him as he may be the best player available.

