Not Much Change In Power Rankings For Bucs After Tough Win Over Raiders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are over .500 for the first time since October after a hard fought win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Now on a three-game win streak, they will face their toughest test after the bye yet, the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, they will be doing it without their All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. who suffered a knee injury on Sunday. He's not the only one they'll be without as the Bucs are missing several key players on both sides of the ball.
Back in first place in the NFC South, if the Bucs can overcome their injury woes they can build upon their lead and cement themselves as a threat in the NFC. See where the national media has ranked the Bucs ahead of Week 15.
NFL.com: No. 14
"Sunday's win was a little tougher than it needed to be, thanks to two funky interceptions from Baker Mayfield and some surprising troubles stopping the Raiders’ run game, but the bottom line is that the Buccaneers have surged into a strong playoff position. They’re back over .500 for the first time in nearly two months, and with the Falcons continuing to flounder, the NFC South appears to be Tampa Bay’s division to lose. Mayfield started the game hot, but cooled off dramatically with the two second-quarter picks. He played steadier after halftime, and it helped that the Raiders were down to their third QB at that point. Rookie WR Jalen McMillan stepped up with a two-TD effort, putting the Raiders away with his second one in the final few minutes. Not the prettiest win of all time, but Sunday’s results were pretty darned good for the Bucs’ playoff chances."
Last Week: No. 14
ESPN: No. 15
"Tampa Bay not only went from the league's worst rushing attack the past two years, averaging 82.5 yards per game, to 138.3 yards per game this season, but its 6.7 yards per rush on gap run plays is tops in the league. The Buccaneers have dominated with a three-headed attack featuring Rachaad White, Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker."
Last Week: No. 14
USA Today: No. 14
"QB Baker Mayfield leads the league in fumbles (12) and fumble recoveries (7). Seems on brand for a first-place team that had lost four in a row going into its Week 11 bye but has won every game since."
Last Week: No. 16
Sports Illustrated: No. 11
"As predicted a few weeks ago when looking at Atlanta’s grueling schedule, the Buccaneers have shifted into a power position in the NFC South playoff race in good time. While it’s not over—ESPN has the Buccaneers at a 73% chance of making the playoffs and the Falcons at 34%—I’ll continue to lean on my initial take that this team can get red hot and cause some serious damage in the postseason. "
Last Week: No. 13
PFF: No. 16
"The Buccaneers have won three straight games and now lead the NFC South, something that seemed close to impossible four weeks ago. However, they cruised past the Raiders in Week 14 and now sit at 7-6, even if the performance was a little uneven. The Falcons’ loss is their gain, and the Buccaneers have the seventh-easiest remaining schedule. Bucky Irving’s 88.3 overall grade is fifth among running backs."
CBS Sports: No. 14
"They are in first place in the NFC South with four games to go. This team is one that nobody else will want in the postseason come playoff time. They are getting healthy."
Last Week: No. 15
Yahoo Sports: No. 13
"The Buccaneers have to be watching the Atlanta Falcons with glee. Atlanta has an easy remaining schedule, but Tampa Bay is clearly the better team at this point. This is still the only team with a win over the Lions this season, and the Bucs won that at Detroit."
Last Week: No.12
NBC Sports: No. 13
"Who’s the biggest threat to beat the Lions in the playoffs? How about the only team that has beaten the Lions all year?"
Last Week: No: 13
Fox Sports: No. 14
"The Bucs wound up winning comfortably, so no one needs to know that their fast start against the Raiders turned into an ugly rock fight for the better part of three quarters. All that matters is the win — and the fact that they’re back on top of the NFC South."
Last Week: No.14
READ MORE: Buccaneers Sign Experienced Veteran Linebacker Amid Defensive Injuries
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Don NFC South Crown For First Time Since Week 5
• 3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs' 28-13 Win Over The Raiders
• Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Tykee Smith After Bucs' First INT Since Week 6
• Buccaneers Beat Raiders 28-13, Take First Place in NFC South