Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's Memorabilia Sells for $9 Million at Auction
Tom Brady is considered the greatest quarterback of all time by millions of NFL fans. The former Buccaneers quarterback won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, and of course, six others with the New England Patriots over the course of his career. And due to his legendary status, memorabilia from that career can be a bit pricey if it ever hits the open market.
Some of it did at an auction at Sotheby's in New York, where 41 items from Brady's storied career were auctioned for a total of $9 million. The highest-selling album at the auction was not a football item at all, though — it was a 1969 Rolex Daytona Paul Newman “John Player Special”, a watch that Brady wore when he went back to Foxborough to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. That watch went for $1.1 million.
There was indeed a Buccaneers item among the bunch. Per the Athletic, Brady sold a football from the game where he surpassed 200,000 passing yards in 2022 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 — the Buccaneers won that game against the Los Angeles Rams at home 16-13. Brady also sold his 1997 Michigan jersey he wore at the Outback Bowl, which was played at Tampa Stadium.
