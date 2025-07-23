Bucs Gameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers veterans recognized among NFL’s best players over 30

Buccaneers veterans were named among the best aging stars in NFL entering 2025.

Darius Hayes

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to lean on their experience and people are starting to take notice.

Four of the Buccaneers' veteran players were named to CBS Sports’ list of the Top 30 NFL players age 30 or older, according to writer Jeff Kerr.

Tampa Bay will look for these players to help lead this group as the team prepares for training camp ahead of the 2025 season. Here are the four players that appear on the list:

QB Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6)
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Quarterback Baker Mayfield landed at No. 15.

"The former No. 1 overall pick turned 30 this April, and he's coming off his best season in the NFL. Mayfield completed a career-high 71.4% of his passes, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns with a 106.8 passer rating. The only knock on Mayfield's game was his 16 interceptions, but he carried the Buccaneers to the NFC South title," Kerr wrote.

Mayfield, in his third season at the helm, will try to take the Bucs farther than the Wild Card Round, where they finished last season.

LB Lavonte David

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54)
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates after a stop during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Behind Mayfield at 23 is linebacker Lavonte David, one of the most respected and durable defenders in the league. At 35, David is still producing at a high level.

"David had a career-high 5.5 sacks last season at age 34, finishing with 122 tackles, three forced fumbles and six passes defensed at off-ball linebacker," Kerr wrote.

David may not have much time left, but is still a force to be reckoned with and will be the Bucs leader on the defensive side of the ball this year.

READ MORE: Buccaneers trying out former Seahawks starter ahead of training camp

DT Vita Vea

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50)
Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Coming in at No. 24 is defensive tackle Vita Vea, a powerful interior presence who disrupts games from the nose tackle position. Vea, now 30, earned his second career Pro Bowl selection in 2024.

"Vea is one of the most disrupting defensive tackles in the game, commanding a double team nearly every snap against the run. The nose tackle earned his second Pro Bowl berth in 2024, having 42 tackles (10 for loss), 13 quarterback hits and 7.0 sacks."

Vea will continue to make it hard on defenses with his size and quickness and will look to be an anchor in the Bucs' interior.

25. WR Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13)
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates after a touchdown catch with tight end Cade Otton (88) during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Mike Evans finishes out ranked No. 25. The 31-year-old receiver extended his historic streak of 1,000-yard seasons to 11, tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns in NFL history. He finished with 74 catches for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He's on the fast track to Canton," Kerr wrote.

Evans remains very dependable and the Bucs will be looking for him to continue this streak of greatness.

With training camp approaching and these vets leading the charge, the Buccaneers are in good shape to compete not just in the NFC South, but also for a Super Bowl championship.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame signs rookie deal

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Where does the Buccaneers' skill position stack rank amongst the rest of the NFL?

• Buccaneers pick All-Pro Patriots WR in latest NFL redraft

•﻿ Could Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield be ready for another contract extension?

 Buccaneers rookie receives awesome news from Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders

Published
Darius Hayes
DARIUS HAYES

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News