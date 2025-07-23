Tampa Bay Buccaneers veterans recognized among NFL’s best players over 30
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to lean on their experience and people are starting to take notice.
Four of the Buccaneers' veteran players were named to CBS Sports’ list of the Top 30 NFL players age 30 or older, according to writer Jeff Kerr.
Tampa Bay will look for these players to help lead this group as the team prepares for training camp ahead of the 2025 season. Here are the four players that appear on the list:
QB Baker Mayfield
Quarterback Baker Mayfield landed at No. 15.
"The former No. 1 overall pick turned 30 this April, and he's coming off his best season in the NFL. Mayfield completed a career-high 71.4% of his passes, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns with a 106.8 passer rating. The only knock on Mayfield's game was his 16 interceptions, but he carried the Buccaneers to the NFC South title," Kerr wrote.
Mayfield, in his third season at the helm, will try to take the Bucs farther than the Wild Card Round, where they finished last season.
LB Lavonte David
Behind Mayfield at 23 is linebacker Lavonte David, one of the most respected and durable defenders in the league. At 35, David is still producing at a high level.
"David had a career-high 5.5 sacks last season at age 34, finishing with 122 tackles, three forced fumbles and six passes defensed at off-ball linebacker," Kerr wrote.
David may not have much time left, but is still a force to be reckoned with and will be the Bucs leader on the defensive side of the ball this year.
READ MORE: Buccaneers trying out former Seahawks starter ahead of training camp
DT Vita Vea
Coming in at No. 24 is defensive tackle Vita Vea, a powerful interior presence who disrupts games from the nose tackle position. Vea, now 30, earned his second career Pro Bowl selection in 2024.
"Vea is one of the most disrupting defensive tackles in the game, commanding a double team nearly every snap against the run. The nose tackle earned his second Pro Bowl berth in 2024, having 42 tackles (10 for loss), 13 quarterback hits and 7.0 sacks."
Vea will continue to make it hard on defenses with his size and quickness and will look to be an anchor in the Bucs' interior.
25. WR Mike Evans
Mike Evans finishes out ranked No. 25. The 31-year-old receiver extended his historic streak of 1,000-yard seasons to 11, tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns in NFL history. He finished with 74 catches for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He's on the fast track to Canton," Kerr wrote.
Evans remains very dependable and the Bucs will be looking for him to continue this streak of greatness.
With training camp approaching and these vets leading the charge, the Buccaneers are in good shape to compete not just in the NFC South, but also for a Super Bowl championship.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame signs rookie deal
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Where does the Buccaneers' skill position stack rank amongst the rest of the NFL?
• Buccaneers pick All-Pro Patriots WR in latest NFL redraft
• Could Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield be ready for another contract extension?
• Buccaneers rookie receives awesome news from Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders