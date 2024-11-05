Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Live Game Updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to bounce back from their recent skid and will have to do so on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the more difficult stadiums to play in around the league, Arrowhead.
The Chiefs have been largely propped up this year due to their defense keeping them in games. The offense has struggled with the likes of Pacheco and Rice out for an extended period but they have found enough ways to pull out victories for them to get to 7-0.
The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are dealing with issues of their own as their defense has been atrocious over the past few weeks and will need them to bounce back in a big way to try and pull this one out on the road. The Bucs' offense is still flying high despite the losses of wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. They will look to keep things moving on that side of the ball with limited offensive playmakers on the outside - leaning heavily on creativity, the run game, and Baker locating tight end Cade Otton.
PREGAME:
- Bucs' Inactives: WR Mike Evans, WR Jalen McMillan, OLB Jose Ramirez, LB Antonio Grier Jr., OL Royce Newman, TE Devin Culp, DL Greg Gaines
- Chiefs' Inactives: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, CB Nazeeh Johnson, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, DE Mike Danna, OL C.J. Hanson, T Ethan Driskell, DT Marlon Tuipulotu
1st Quarter:
- The Chiefs will begin the game with the ball and the Bucs will receive the second half kickoff.
- Hunt begins the game with a five yard rush and then Kelce catches a pass for four yards to bring up third and one.
- Kareem Hunt rushes for a gain of one, good enough for the first down.
- Mahomes finds Kelce for 11 yards and another first down.
- Third and three upcoming after back-to-back rushes from Hunt and Carson Steele.
- Mahomes finds a wide open Kelce for a gain of 10 yards and a first down.
- Mahomes connects with Xavier Worthy deep for a gain of 32 yards. The catch is under review and ultimately deemed incomplete. 2nd and 10 for the Chiefs.
- Third and eight upcoming after a short completion from Mahomes to DeAndre Hopkins.
- Mahomes is sacked by Vita Vea for a loss of 10 yards and it will be 4th and 18 for the Chiefs from the Bucs' 41-yard line and they will punt.
- Mayfield begins the game with a completion to Cade Otton for a gain of 9 yards on first down and then Baker checks it off to Rachaad White who breaks a couple tackles for a gain of 11 yards and a first down.
- Third and seven upcoming after a short rush by Irving and incompletion from Mayfield who once again put the ball in harms way.
- Mayfield's third-down pass is incomplete and the Bucs will be forced to punt.
- Hardman returns it 33 yards and the Chiefs will have the ball around midfield. Hardman was injured on the play.
- Back-to-back completions will give Hopkins 24 yards and a first down.
- Mahomes scrambles for a gain of seven yards and a first down. Hardman is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.
- A double reverse is read easily by Yaya Diaby who tackles Worthy for a loss of ten yards. 2nd and 20 for the Chiefs.
- On 3rd and 16, Mahomes finds Perine out of the backfield for a gain of four and Butker will come on for the field goal attempt.
- Butker's 40-yard FG is GOOD and the Chiefs have the first lead of the game, leading the Buccaneers 3-0 with just over 2 minutes left in the first quarter.
-
