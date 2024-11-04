Buccaneers vs. Chiefs: Time, TV, Predictions & Preview
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a skid of sorts, having lost three out of their last four matchups. During that span they also lost to the Atlanta Falcons twice, putting them even further behind the eight ball in the NFC South race and no longer controlling their own destiny as they look to reach the playoffs.
Tampa Bay is in the midst of the toughest stretch of games they will have all year before reaching their bye week and will have a solid test against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in primetime on Monday Night Football.
Here is all the information you need for tonight's matchup on MNF between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Kickoff Time
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City, Missouri
Monday, November 4th, 8:15 PM EST
TV Channel
ABC/ESPN - Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (reporter)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Preview
Things have gone slightly South for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently after having a strong start to the season. Much of that has been due to the Buccaneers being riddled by the injury bug, but it seems as if they will be mostly healthy in this one with just a few guys already being ruled out against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are the face of the NFL right now, having made it to four of the last five Super Bowls with their lone loss coming against the Buccaneers back in 2020. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was the defensive coordinator at the time and has the blueprint for how to beat this Chiefs' team, but it doesn't seem that this current Bucs' squad has the personnel to be able to put it into action.
The Buccaneers lost two of their star playmakers on offense a couple of weeks ago and have leaned heavily on the shoulders of Baker Mayfield, Cade Otton, and the running game. This seems like it will be the status quote for the Bucs until Mike Evans returns from his hamstring injury. The offense will have their work cut out for them however as the Chiefs' defense is still one of the top units in the league, and one of the main reasons why they still have yet to accrue a loss in 2024.
On the offensive side of the ball for the Chiefs, they lost two of their star playmakers in Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice but they have tried to fill that void by signing free agent running back Kareem Hunt and trading for veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
With things sliding downhill for the Bucs, a win against the Chiefs would go a long way in determining how the second half of the season will play out. The Bucs need a ton of help from the rest of the NFC and NFC South in order to try and keep pace with the Falcons.
Prediction For Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs from Arrowhead Stadium with the Bucs in a slide losing three out of their last four games. The Chiefs are the only remaining undefeated team in the league, but they haven’t quite looked like their usual selves this season, struggling on the offensive side of the ball while their defense keeps them in games.
While I do believe the Buccaneers could catch the Chiefs slipping, I still think that the Chiefs are a more put-together group who know how to play and communicate with one another — something that this Bucs’ team hasn’t quite mastered.
Chiefs 31, Buccaneers 20
Full Staff Score Predictions
