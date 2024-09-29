Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Live Game Updates

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to get back on track against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Caleb Skinner

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PREGAME:

- Bucs’ Inactives: P Jake Camarda, TE Devin Culp, T Luke Goedeke, DL Calijah Kancey, WR Jalen McMillan, OLB Jose Ramirez, S Antoine Winfield Jr.

- Eagles’ Inactives: QB Tanner McKee, WR DeVonta Smith, WR A.J. Brown, LB Devin White, T Lane Johnson, G Trevor Keegan, DT Byron Young

1st Quarter:

-

Caleb Skinner
