Buccaneers Week 1 Power Rankings Roundup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into Week 1 of the season with a wide range of views on where the team is at before they take on the Washington Commanders. The Bucs are once again viewed as underdogs in the division they have won the last three seasons. Just one outlet has them ranked in the top 10 after finishing the season minutes away from a potential NFC Championship berth. Most have the Bucs ranked toward the middle of the pack, but behind the Atlanta Falcons. The lowest they rank is 21 by multiple sites.
See where everyone has them before Week 1:
NFL.com: No. 20
"The Bucs opted to keep several major pieces in place after last season's late run to seal the NFC South, upset the Eagleson Wild Card Weekend, and scare the daylights out of the Lions in Detroit. You certainly can understand the thinking there, but there was more change than I think people realize this offseason. New offensive coordinator Liam Coen will try to keep Baker Mayfield in the groove the QB found last season, and we can't assume he'll succeed, even with solid parts around Mayfield. There are some potential upgrades on offense, thanks to the addition of rookies Graham Barton and Jalen McMillan, but the defense could take a step back, even if only a small one. The losses of Shaquil Barrett, Devin White and Carlton Davis III be glossed over, and replacing all of them won't be easy."
Pro Football Focus: No. 15
Projected Wins: 8.1
"The Buccaneers' secondary started the 2023 season shakily but improved significantly in the latter part of the season, led by Antoine Winfield Jr. and younger players like Zyon McCollum and Christian Izien. Their biggest weakness was their rushing offense, which finished 30th in rushing grade and 29th in run-blocking grade, with their interior offensive line being a major area of concern.
The team's success will hinge on quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had a strong finish to the 2023 season (84.4 PFF overall grade from Week 15 through the postseason) but needs to prove he can sustain that level of play under new offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Rookie Graham Barton, a first-round selection, is expected to start at center and could help alleviate the team's interior line struggles.
The Buccaneers' performance in 2024 will depend on Mayfield's play, as well as the contributions of their young players, and the consistency of stars like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield Jr."
CBS Sports: No. 13
"They are the team to beat in the NFC South with Baker Mayfield leading the way. The roster skews young, but that's never a bad thing."
ESPN.com: No. 21
"The Bucs opted not to pick up Tryon-Shoyinka's fifth-year option, so this is the final year of his rookie contract. He has yet to eclipse the five-sack threshold in a season and lost his starting job after Week 12 last season in favor of Yaya Diaby. On top of that, the Bucs used a second-round pick in April's draft to select Chris Braswell. Coach Todd Bowles has stated that Tryon-Shoyinka is a "chess piece" and their "most athletic guy" -- he can drop into coverage and he can line up as an outside linebacker, an inside linebacker, a defensive end and even a 3-technique -- but he needs to finish more of his pass rushes with sacks."
READ MORE: Crucial Buccaneers Player Fully Participates in Practice Thursday
Fox Sports: No. 15
"I'm so conflicted about the NFC South. Clearly, I'm buying into what Atlanta is selling. But don't dismiss the Buccaneers. I think the run game is going to be much improved this year, and the rest of the roster from 2023's playoff run is still here. I don't know why so many people are so quick to write them off. I see Tampa as a threat to win the division – or maybe even steal a wild-card spot."
Yahoo Sports: No. 21
"Bucky Irving might be a factor this season. The rookie running back looked good in the preseason. Rachaad White is still the starter but might be able to take a break more often if Irving keeps this going into the regular season. And if White gets injured, Irving could have a big breakout."
NBC Sports: No. 9
"Everyone is doubting them, and they love it."
Sports Illustrated: No. 17
"From Wikipedia: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (colloquially known as the Bucs) are a professional American football team based in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers compete in the National Football League (NFL) as a member club of the league’s National Football Conference (NFC) South division. The club joined the NFL in 1976 as an expansion team, along with the Seattle Seahawks, and played its first season in the American Football Conference (AFC) West division.
This concludes our strictly fact-based coverage of the Buccaneers, a new feature in the power rankings this year which will help us avoid upsetting a fan base we ran afoul of in 2024."
READ MORE: Todd Bowles Talks on 'Unknown' Commanders Team
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 NFL Season!
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Must-Start Buccaneers for NFL Week 1 Fantasy Football Lineups
• 2024 Buccaneers Captains Revealed
• Buccaneers Starter Misses Practice In First Injury Report of Season
• Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles Gets Fired Up During Press Conference