Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Reveals Career Advice From Tom Brady
The NFL season kicked off on Thursday night in a thriller between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. In the contest, Patrick Mahomes led his team to a tight victory over the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens squad.
Mahomes and the Chiefs are in search of a third straight Super Bowl victory — a feat no team has accomplished in the history of the NFL. Whether he hoists the Lombardi Trophy for a third straight year or not, Mahomes' career is still on an elite trajectory, and he's the lone quarterback to be in the conversation of chasing legendary quarterback Tom Brady.
Brady, who finished his illustrious career with a three-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, won seven Super Bowls over the course of his tenure in the NFL. Mahomes already has three Super Bowl victories, though he did take a loss to a Brady-led Buccaneers squad. He's going to rival Brady as the best quarterback in history when it's all said and done.
While Mahomes is chasing Brady, there's still mutual respect between the two. The greatest quarterback of all time bested Mahomes in a playoff battle while the two were AFC foes, and, as mentioned, took him down in a Super Bowl battle.
In a contest between the New England Patriots and Chiefs in the postseason, Brady came out of the game on top, though he did give Mahomes the most memorable advice he's received in his career, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. The advice?
"Just to keep doing what I’m doing,” Mahomes said. "That first year, playing against Tom and losing that game, for him to say that — I’d never met him before — that was huge."
Whether it was during his incredible stint with New England are capping off his career with the Buccaneers, Brady laid the foundation and set the standard for the next wave of great quarterbacks. His mentality and ability to win games when it mattered the most will never be forgotten.
The simple message Brady left Mahomes still leaves an impact on the Chiefs quarterback while Kansas City is building a dynasty led by the Texas Tech product.
