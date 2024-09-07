Keys To Cannon Fire: Buccaneers vs Commanders
Buccaneers football is back as the team hosts the Washington Commanders on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs open as 3.5-point favorites and the two teams could not be more different. While Tampa Bay is bringing back nearly the exact same team that brought them to a divisional-round playoff game last season, Washington has a brand new coaching staff, a new rookie quarterback and added the most free agents in the league this offseason.
For the Bucs, getting a Week 1 victory against the Commanders will be a crucial starting point for what is a front-loaded schedule. Falling behind in the standings early would put them in a difficult hole to climb out of. However, while the Commanders have the makings of a team that could be a surprise candidate to make the playoffs, the Bucs are the better team on paper and should be on the field on Sunday as well. If the Buccaneers follow these keys to cannon fire they'll find themselves 1-0 on the season with a home-opening victory.
Contain Rookie Quarterback Jayden Daniels
The Bucs face their fair share of mobile quarterbacks this season and it kicks off with Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels. There will be a big emphasis on ensuring the rookie quarterback doesn't beat the defense with his legs and containing him will be paramount. Co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers called the college scramble tape of Daniels "sickening," and the Bucs must be prepared for him to tuck it and run.
The Bucs will still be aggressive, that's just in head coach Todd Bowles' nature, but they need to be smart when sending pressure. In 2023 the defense only allowed 234 yards rushing by quarterbacks, led by the Bills' Josh Allen with 41 yards as the largest total in a single game. The blueprint is there on how to effectively send pressure without giving up contain, but it will be up to the players on the field to properly execute their assignments and make Daniels try to beat them with his arm instead of his legs.
Test Washington's Young Secondary Earlier
Last season, the Commanders had the worst pass defense in the league. And while they've made additions to the secondary in safety Jeremy Chinn and drafted nickle corner Mike Sainristil, they have carried over many of the same players expected to start on Sunday. There is a new scheme in place and the experience of playing a ton last season should help holdovers Benjamin St-Juste, Emmanuel Forbes, and Quan Martin grow in year two, the Bucs should test them early in the game, if not the first drive.
Getting Mike Evans into an isolated matchup and taking a shot deep early will only help the rest of the offense including the run game. Making them respect the deep ball and sliding a safety (which they should be doing anyway) over the top of Evans will help open everything up for the other receivers on the roster. For the Bucs, the bread and butter of this offense is going to be the passing game. With a stout front seven, running the ball, especially up the middle against the Commanders will be difficult. Attacking Washington's weak area of the roster should be a large emphasis of the game plan
Get Off To A Fast Start
Slow starts plagued the Bucs offense in 2023. Though 19 games the Bucs failed to score a first-drive touchdown and settled for field goals far too many times. This season it needs to be an emphasis. Having a more experienced playcaller in new offensive coordinator Liam Coen should help along with more freedom for quarterback Baker Mayfield to switch into more desirable looks. But the Redzone offense needs to improve.
Putting quick points on the board allows Tampa Bay’s defense to play their game and getting it out of the way in Week 1 will help build the confidence that the offense can and will do it throughout the season. However, if the struggles continue matchups against high-powered offensive teams like the Lions, Ravens, Chiefs and 49ers will present challenges if they get off to a slow start and have to play from behind.
