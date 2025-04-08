Texas Longhorns star wide receiver visits Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have needs on the defensive side of the ball, and that's where many NFL experts and pundits think they'll go in the first round of the NFL Draft. But the Bucs are doing their due diligence, and they aren't opposed to exploring their options.
That's likely why Tampa Bay hosted Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden on a top 30 visit Tuesday. Golden revealed he was at One Buccaneer Place on his Instagram, showing a picture of wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin — two wideouts he'd be working with if the Buccaneers drafted him.
Golden is certainly worth consideration. He caught 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns, having a career year as a Longhorn after playing with the Houston Cougars for his first two years. He's good and space and sturdy on his routes, and the Buccaneers could use a young receiver as both Evans and Godwin are getting older each year.
The Bucs may be looking for defense, but head coach Todd Bowles told media at the NFL annual meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, that they would take an offensive weapon if they felt it was the best fit.
"I don’t ever want to bypass a very good offensive player," Bowles said. "I can figure things out enough on defense to keep us competitive. I would like to have some defensive players if that presented itself, but by no means will I bypass a very good offensive player just to satisfy my needs on defense."
If the Buccaneers really like Golden, he could be that player for Tampa Bay. But draft strategies are tight, and we likely won't know what direction Tampa Bay is truly leaning until they turn their pick in at No. 19 on draft night.
