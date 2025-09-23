Bucs Gameday

These Buccaneers free agent signings could step up in Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need help from virtual strangers on both sides of the ball.

Jeremy Brener

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Dan Feeney (67) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.
Chicago Bears offensive lineman Dan Feeney (67) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are decimated with injuries on both sides of the ball, so they have gone ahead and signed free agent offensive lineman Dan Feeney and defensive lineman Elijah Simmons.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles thinks it could take time for Feeney to get the hang of things, but he thinks he can contribute soon.

"Yeah, they can. I think Feeney has a chance to catch up because he's been in the league for a while. It's just a terminology thing and him getting used to how we want things, but he's been practicing when he was up in Buffalo. So, the physical part won't be hard – it'll be more of the mental," Bowles said.

Chicago Bears guard Dan Feeney practices before the game against the Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears guard Dan Feeney practices before the game against the Detroit Lions. / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Buccaneers counting on veteran free agents

Simmons will probably see the field sooner than Feeney, as he was playing at a high level of football in college at Tennessee last fall. Simmons played 11 snaps in his Week 3 debut against the New York Jets, but that number could increase as the season progresses.

"As far as the [defensive] linemen, with [Elijah] Simmons coming in, he's learned some things [and] he's got some more things to learn. So, we've got to kind of put him on a pitch count there and see what we want to do with them, as with the rest of the guys coming in here. The more guys get hurt, the sooner they have to play, so we've got to get them up to speed pretty fast," Bowles said.

Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby likes what he has seen from the rookie defensive tackle thus far, hoping he can only grow more as he gets more reps.

"He is picking it up really [well]. I was watching film, and I just kept seeing little glimpses of him making good plays and getting to the quarterback's face. I feel like the more reps he gets, the more comfortable he gets, the more plays he is going to make," Diaby said of Simmons.

It's hard to count on players that weren't in training camp this early in the season, but that's the hand that was dealt to the Bucs.

It isn't the ideal scenario, but the Bucs are trying to make it work with what they have. If they continue to get better, the Bucs are only going to become more feared as the season goes on.

