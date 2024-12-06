Three Crucial Bucs Starters Expected to Play vs. Raiders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been fraught with injury luck this season, and while a few big Buccaneers names have been absent from practice a few times this week, it seems as if the Bucs will be majorly healthy heading into this contest with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Head coach Todd Bowles spoke to media on Friday and officially ruled out linebacker K.J. Britt, safety Mike Edwards and cornerback Troy Hill. Markees Watts, who is coming back from injured reserve, is also ruled out.
That would mean that wideout Mike Evans, left tackle Tristan Wirfs and running back Bucky Irving — all of whom practiced on Friday — are trending to play on Sunday.
Inside linebacker J.J. Russell will be slated to once again take Britt's place after coming in for him in the team's game against Carolina. Additionally, Bowles said that the team may use a few different players to fill the second safety spot next to Antoine Winfield Jr., while Tykee Smith, who could play for the first time since the team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, will likely fill in his typical position at nickel cornerback.
The Bucs are largely healthy, and they'll look to use that to their advantage on Sunday when they face off against the Raiders at 1 p.m. at home.
