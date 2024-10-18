Through The Spyglass: Bucs vs Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have entered the gauntlet part of their schedule with four tough opponents on the schedule before their Week 11 bye. Next up for them is the Baltimore Ravens, who sit at 4-2 and come into Raymond James Stadium for a Monday Night Football clash. Baltimore is riding a four-game win streak, while the Bucs are coming off their highest scoring and offensive output of the season. The Ravens will provide a difficult test for the Buccaneers who are looking to move to 5-2 on the season.
Matchup History
The Bucs and Ravens don't have a ton of history playing each other just seven times since Baltimore's inception into the league. However, it has been all Ravens over their last five matchups, giving them a 5-2 series lead. Tampa Bay got the first two wins of the team's matchups but since have lost five straight, including a 27-22 loss in 2022. In that game, the Bucs jumped out to an early 10-3 lead in the first quarter and held that into the third quarter. Early in the third the Ravens tied it up and then took the lead and didn't look back. The Bucs tried to rally late but ended up coming short.
Looking Back At 2023
The Ravens were one of the best teams in the NFL last season, finishing with a 13-4 record behind eventual MVP Lamar Jackson. After a standoff in the offseason with Jackson, the team re-signed their franchise quarterback to a five-year deal worth $260 million dollars. They added to the team through the draft with the speedy Boston College wideout Zay Flowers in the first round. Outside of the addition of Flowers and veteran wide receiver Odell Beckam Jr., the Ravens returned most of their team from 2022. One of the bigger additions came on the coaching side with Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken joining the staff. Of their 13 wins, 10 came against teams with winning records and they held a lead in every game but one. Their defense led the league in sacks, points per game, and takeaways, becoming the first team in NFL history to lead in all three categories.
The Ravens entered the playoffs as the number one seed in the AFC. After the first-round bye, they opened up the postseason with a matchup against the Houston Texans whom they trounced 34-10 to move on to the AFC Championship. As the one seed, Baltimore hosted an AFC Championship game for the first time in franchise history. Going up against the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the two teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter. The Chiefs went on to score 10 points in the second quarter to give them a 17-7 lead and while the Ravens tacked on a field goal they fell 17-10. The team had several players making the All-Pro team, led by Jackson, safety Kyle Hamilton, linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, fullback Patrick Ricard and linebacker Patrick Queen.
What's New In 2024
The Ravens lost several starters in free agency in 2024, most notably linebacker Patrick Queen, who signed with the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. However, they also lost starting safety Geno Stone to the Bengals, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Dolphins, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney to the Panthers and their other starting guard Kevin Zeitler to the Lions. Baltimore filled most of their holes from within by elevating 2023 second-round pick Trenton Simpson into a starting linebacker role, Daniel Falale into a starting role at guard and Marcus Williams at safety. They used the draft to add cornerback Nate Wiggins in the first and found a starter at right tackle in Roger Rosengarten,
In free agency, their biggest signing was running back Derrick Henry, who currently leads the NFL in rushing yards. They re-signed veteran edge rusher Kyle Van Noy, who leads the team in sacks and also signed Justin Madubuike to a four-year $98 million deal in March.
Final Thoughts
After an 0-2 start, the Ravens have strung together four straight wins, leaning on the legs of Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson —they've combined for 1,107 yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns. Jackson, however, has been effective as a passer as well and has already amassed over 1,500 yards passing with 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Zay Flowers has been his favorite target with over 400 yards receiving and the offense is averaging over 29 points per game. The defense has been stout against the run allowing just 59 yards on the ground per game and just five touchdowns. However, their pass defense has allowed nearly 300 yards per game through the air and 11 scores. The Ravens are starting to hit their groove and will be a tough matchup for the Bucs at home on Monday Night Football.
