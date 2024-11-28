Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs Carolina Panthers (Week 13)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a big win over the Giants, trying to re-spark their season after the bye week. With playoff aspirations in their sight, the Bucs will need to virtually win out to contend for a postseason spot or perhaps the NFC South title. Up next is a divisional matchup with former friend and now foe Dave Canales and the Panthers. While Carolina has struggled this season, Canales has them playing some of their best ball and will want to beat his former team. With not much to play for the Panthers, would love to play spoiler to the Buccaneers and their chances of making the playoffs.
Matchup History
As division rivals, these two teams have played each other quite a bit since the realignment in 2001. Over 47 games the Panthers hold the edge with 25 wins to 22 losses. However, the Bucs have won seven of the last eight matchups with their latest loss coming in 2022. Tampa Bay beat Carolina 21-18 in a closer game than expected in Week 13 of last season and then beat them in Week 18 in the final game of the season 9-0 to clinch the NFC South title.
Looking Back at 2023
The Panthers made a bold move before the draft. Moving from the sixth pick to the first overall selection saw them surrender multiple first-rounders and receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears. With the pick, they selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to be the new face of the franchise. They brought in veteran head Coach Frank Reich to lead the team who was fired mid-season and replaced with special teams coach Chris Tabor. To boost the offense they signed veterans Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, and Hayden Hurst as well as Miles Sanders. None of that mattered as the Panthers finished 2-15 with the worst record in the NFL.
What's New In 2024
The biggest change is at head coach where the Panthers brought in former Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales to lead the team. He poached several assistants, naming wide receivers coach Brad Idzik as his offensive coordinator and signing Joe Gilbert and Harold Goodwin as his offensive line coaches. They moved on from veteran edge rusher Brian Burns, trading him to the Giants for a second-round pick and two fifth-round picks.
Carolina spent its second-round picks on receiver Xavier Legette and running back Jonathon Brooks while adding edge Jadaveon Clowney and linebacker Josey Jewell in free agency and trading for receiver Dionte Johnson, whom they have since traded to Baltimore. Their big-ticket signings were on the offensive line in guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, who have helped solidify the interior offensive line and helped Chubba Hubbard, who received a contract extension mid-season, to a team-high 876 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Final Thoughts
The Panthers are a mess on both sides of the ball and rank bottom ten in nearly every category on offense and defense. However, they have started to turn the corner over the last three games, going 2-1 and taking the Chiefs to the wire. Canales is going to want to make a statement against his former club and will pull out all the stops to try and beat the Bucs. Bryce Young is coming off one of his best games as a pro after getting benched earlier in the season and Hubbard is running with authority. The Bucs will need to be on their A-Game and cannot get caught slipping in what will be a divisional game likely won in the trenches. The Panthers are 3-8 on the season but Canales has them playing good football and would love to play spoilers to the Bucs playoff aspirations.
