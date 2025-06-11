Bucs HC provides important health update on star offensive player
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday as the team continues to prepare for training camp and the 2025 season. This is an important period for the Buccaneers to establish the standard and build chemistry as they work towards winning the NFC South for the fifth consecutive year.
Injuries decimated the team last year at multiple positions, something Tampa Bay is hoping to avoid this time around. Fans are keeping their fingers crossed for some good luck.
That's a big reason why chatter began instantly across social media after starting left tackle Tristan Wirfs was a non-participant during the first minicamp session. Wirfs was spotted with a brace on his right knee.
It's worth noting that Wirfs suffered a sprained MCL last December and was forced to miss one game. However, that injury came on his left knee.
Head coach Todd Bowles downplayed Wirfs' absence, noting he expects the All-Pro on the field when the Buccaneers begin training camp. At the same time, Bowles didn't provide any specifics or many details on what Wirfs is dealing with.
"It's precautionary. It's the offseason. He'll be fine in training camp," Bowles said following practice.
Wirfs has developed into a stalwart on Tampa Bay's offensive line since the franchise selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He instantly jumped into the starting lineup, spending his first three seasons at right tackle before making the move to the other side of the line in 2023.
The 26-year-old has been named to four consecutive Pro Bowls. During that time, he's made two first-team All-Pro teams (2021, 2024) while also earning a second-team All-Pro nod (2022). Wirfs helped bring home the Buccaneers' second ring in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tampa Bay will need Wirfs to be at full strength when the action ramps up in a few weeks. He's a key player on one of the best offenses in the league.
