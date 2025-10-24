Todd Bowles officially names rookie as starter for Buccaneers
Rookie Elijah Roberts had to step up big when pass-rushing defensive tackle Calijah Kancey went down with a torn pectoral muscle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he's done all of that and more. Now, he's getting the playing time to match.
Roberts was drafted in the fifth round this year by Tampa Bay, and he's been a producer since then. So far this season, he's had 12 pressures in seven games and a win rate of 11.1%, and he's netted a sack on the year, too. He has been a rotational piece alongside starter Logan Hall, but now, things are changing in Tampa Bay after their game against the Lions.
Elijah Roberts now starting for the Buccaneers on the defensive line
Head coach Todd Bowles had a lot of very good things to say about Roberts, who has really been coming along as a football player since getting an increase in reps.
"He is really understanding the system and getting comfortable and then applying that to his ability in already knowing how to play. He is really settling in down there," Bowles said. "[He is] using his hands a lot more, he is bringing his feet with him. He is one of our slipperiest guys down there."
There was a big difference in his role against the Lions in Week 7, though — he started the game on the defensive line, and he played more snaps. Roberts played on 68% of defensive snaps, with Hall playing 63%, per Pro Football Reference, and it seems as if Roberts has finally become a starter for the Buccaneers after his strong play in recent weeks.
When Bowles was asked if he sees Roberts as a starter for the Buccaneers now, his confirmation was simple.
"I do," Bowles said.
With that confirmation, it seems as if Roberts will be the starter over Hall for the rest of the season. That will continue for Week 8 on Sunday, when the Buccaneers face off against the New Orleans Saints for their last game of the season before the bye week.
