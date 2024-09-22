Tom Brady Returning to Tampa Bay to Call Week 4 Bucs Matchup
Tampa Tom is back in the Bay.
Tom Brady retired from football in 2022 after a three-year tenure in Tampa Bay, and it was one Bucs fans wouldn't forget. Brady won a Super Bowl with the Bucs on his first try, and he also led the team to a franchise-record 13 wins in 2021. Bucs fans will always remember Brady's contribution to "Champa Bay", and now, he's set to come back to the city in his new job as a FOX broadcaster.
Per FOX, Brady is set to come to Tampa Bay to cover the Bucs when they play against the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be Brady's first 1 o'clock game this season, as his prior three games to this point were 4:25 p.m. games. Additionally, all three of his games have been Cowboys games, so this will be his first game that does not feature America's Team.
Brady's stint in Tampa Bay, although short, was spectacular. Including the postseason, Brady played 57 games and put up 16,655 yards and 123 touchdowns for Tampa Bay. Fans are sure to welcome him back into Raymond James Stadium, where he was able to win Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl and the first-ever Super Bowl won in a team's home stadium.
