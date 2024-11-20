Tom Brady Reveals One of His Favorite NFL Memories Came in 2020 With Buccaneers
Tom Brady has had a storied career in the NFL. Most of that career came with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowl rings and cemented his legacy as the greatest QB of all time, but he had three years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and in that first year, he helped lead the franchise to a Super Bowl. And as it turns out, a crucial piece of that run is one of Brady's favorite NFL members.
Tom Brady, now a FOX commentator, answered fan questions from a mailbag on Wednesday, and he was asked about his favorite moments playing at Lambeau Field. He said that his first favorite was his debut game at Lambeau Field, calling the stadium "hallowed ground", but the second memory he mentioned should be familiar to Bucs fans — Tampa Bay's victory over the Packers in the NFC Championship in 2020.
"The second memory was winning there in the NFC Championship game with the Bucs in the 2020 season," Brady said. "I had my oldest son, Jack, there at the game. He was about 14 years old at the time, he flew in from New York. We won the game and my now-colleague Erin Andrews spotted him in the crowd, so Jack, come on down and say hi to your dad... it was a day I'll never forget."
Tom Brady 280 yards and 3 TDs that game to help the Bucs to a win and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. He threw three interceptions, too, but those probably aren't a part of that memory.
The rest, of course, is history. Brady would go on to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and help lead the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title — and it's cool to know that he holds that run in his heart just as much as Bucs fans do.
