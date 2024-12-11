Tom Brady Sends Heartfelt Message to Former Teammate Randy Moss
Throughout his illustrious 23-year NFL career, Tom Brady had the opportunity to play with hundreds of different players. It could be argued that the greatest of all Tom Brady's teammates, regardless of position, was Randy Moss.
Brady and Moss didn't just connect on fade routes, post patterns, and touchdowns, though. In the three years they spent together in New England, the two hall of famers also developed a special connection as friends. Although the former teammates-turned-media members' schedules likely don't allow them to see each other as much as they'd like these days, it's obvious through their comments over the years that they both continue to hold one another in extremely high regard to this day.
Sadly, Moss recently announced that he will be stepping away from ESPN's NFL Countdown to focus on a personal health challenge.
Although Moss didn't get into the specifics of what exactly it is that he is dealing with, an outpouring of support has come his way from both players, media, and fans alike. Not surprisingly, his former quarterback in New England, Tom Brady, also made a point of sending his best wishes Moss' way.
Appearing in the NFL on FOX studio, alongside their regular cast of studio analysts, including one of his other good friends and former teammates, Rob Gronkowski, Brady offered the following sentiment.
"One of the all-time great teammates and friends. In touch to this day and our heart obviously is with you. Our prayers. All our positive energy. We love you so much, man."
Hopefully, Randy Moss is already on the path to recovery from whatever it is that ails him. In the meantime, let's hope the thousands of comments and heartfelt messages he's received — including this one from Tom Brady — helps make that path feel just a little less daunting.
