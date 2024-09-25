Tons of Bucs Players Named on Wednesday Injury Report
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with a slew of injuries heading into Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
In what is the longest injury report of the year by far, 15 starters are listed on the report. Four of them were not participating and nine of them were limited, with three — K.J. Britt, Jamel Dean and Yaya Diaby — full participants.
The team held practice on Wednesday, and there were some returning faces. Right tackle Luke Goedeke, still in concussion protocol, had limited participation, as did defensive tackle Vita Vea, who is dealing with an MCL sprain. Goedeke is expected to play, but Vea could still be working his way back from his Grade 2 sprain. The other two notable missing starters from last week, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, were working together on the side with trainers but did not participate in practice.
Meanwhile, a ton of players were listed limited, including starters like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs, Graham Barton and more. All these players appeared fine at practice, so it may be precautionary or minor injuries, but it's definitely something to monitor going forward into this week.
Wide receiver Kameron Johnson (ankle) and Ko Kieft (ankle) also did not participate today.
Here's the full injury report below:
The Buccaneers will need all the help they can get against the Philadelphia Eagles, particularly against their tough defensive line. A Goedeke return would go a long way to helping that, and a Vea return would help draw double teams to potentially help the team's middling pass rush.
If Winfield Jr. can't go again, Christian Izien will once again step in at safety. Kancey's spot on the defensive line has been covered by a lot of players, including Greg Gaines, William Gholston and C.J. Brewer. Hopefully, none of the limited players will be sidelined on Sunday, because if they are, Tampa Bay would have a lot of other problems.
