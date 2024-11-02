Two Crucial Bucs Defenders Set to Play Monday vs. Chiefs
Things looked a little dire for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the week, but two players they definitely need to have will in fact be playing on Monday.
Buccaneers head coach spoke to the media on Saturday ahead of Tampa Bay's Monday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road at Arrowhead Stadium, and he had some great news for Bucs fans. Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr. — two defenders who had injury problems this week — are set to play on Monday. Winfield Jr., appeared to re-aggrivate a foot injury in Friday's practice and David did not practice on Thursday and Friday due to an ankle and chest injury.
Bowles confirmed that the only players out will be wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring), defensive tackle Greg Gaines (calf) and longsnapper Evan Deckers (hamstring).
READ MORE: Must-Start Buccaneers for NFL Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineups
Bucs defensive back Tykee Smith cleared concussion protocol on Saturday morning and is thus set to play against the Kansas City Chiefs. Running back Bucky Irving, nursing a toe injury, practiced on Saturday after taking Thursday and Friday off and should play as well.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Chiefs HC Praises Buccaneers' Todd Bowles Ahead Of MNF Matchup
• Buccaneers Land Jets Wide Receiver in Proposed Trade
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Remains a Top Quarterback in the NFL
• Buccaneers TE Cade Otton a Bright Spot Amid Recent Struggles