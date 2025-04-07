Two Buccaneers players named as top free agents for 2026
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did a good job in retaining players like Chris Godwin and Ben Bredeson during 2025 free agency. But the grind never stops, and the Buccaneers will have some more players to sign back once 2026 hits.
The Athletic went over their list of the biggest free agents for next year's season, and two Buccaneers players were ranked among the top 25 — wide receiver Mike Evans was ranked No. 6, and tackle Luke Goedeke was ranked No. 21.
Here's what writer Daniel Popper had to say about Evans, who is looking for his 12th-straight 1,000-yard season in 2025 in the last year of his contract:
"In 2024, Evans became the only player in NFL history to begin his career with 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons. He leads all active receivers with 106 career touchdowns, which rank 21st all time. Evans signed a two-year extension in March 2024. He will turn 32 in August. He remains a matchup nightmare on the outside, and until the production wanes, he is deserving of high placement on this list."
Evans' production hasn't waned yet, and he remains a favorite target of Baker Mayfield. Evans is on his final year of a two-year deal from the Buccaneers worth $41 million, and his next pay day will depend on his production this year and just how much he wants to keep playing football. Evans has already hinted he'll likely not be playing by the Olympics in 2028, so that leaves the Bucs with two potential years to extend him.
Meanwhile, Popper praised Goedeke for his work at tackle after he switched there from guard in 2023.
"Goedeke, a 2022 second-round pick, overcomes his lack of length with really impressive patience and timing in pass protection. He has started 30 games at right tackle over the past two seasons after playing primarily left guard as a rookie in 2022."
As it stands, Goedeke is making just $6,178,985 total across his first four years in the league. It's nice that he's still on his rookie deal, but if the Buccaneers want to keep him, an extension this year may benefit both sides going forward.
It's a little early to be thinking about 2026, but it's never too early. Evans and Goedeke's play this year will determine the type of market they have, and both them and the Buccaneers will hope to see them play well in 2025.
