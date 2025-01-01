Two Buccaneers Tight Ends Listed as Non-Participants in Wednesday Practice
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could find themselves thin at another position heading into a crucial game Sunday.
Tampa Bay conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday, so participation was simply an estimate, but the way the Bucs listed out their injury report is a tad concerning. Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton has been dealing with a knee injury since Week 15, and tight end Payne Durham has replaced him the last two weeks. Now, though, he showed up on the injury report Wednesday with a quadriceps issue, which puts the team's tight end depth in question.
Should Durham and Otton not be able to go, the duty would fall to rookie Devin Culp, who got his first two NFL catches in Week 17, would become a big part of the offense. There would also be tight end Ko Kieft, who is mainly a special teams player at the moment.
Cornerback Jamel Dean, dealing with a knee injury, was also listed as a non-participant. Antoine Winfield Jr. was the fourth, so a return from the knee injury he suffered in Week 13 doesn't seem imminent at this time.
