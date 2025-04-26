WATCH: Highlights from Buccaneers second-round pick Benjamin Morrison
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went offense with their first-round pick, setting up for them to pay attention to the defense on Days 2 and 3.
The consensus as their pick approached with the 53rd overall pick in the second round was that they would either go edge rusher or cornerback, and they did just that by selecting Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison.
Morrison is highly thought of by those who cover football, even after missing a hefty amount of time last season with the Fighting Irish due to a hip injury. He likely would have gone sooner if not for said injury, as many had him as one of the best cornerbacks in the draft behind Travis Hunter.
The injury is the main concern here for the Bucs, but when healthy, Morrison is one of the best at the position. He has a natural feel for coverage with active hands, and his excellent route recognition and ball hawk skills will be greatly welcomed by Todd Bowles as he challenges his defense to come away with more turnovers.
Morrison's father has ties with the Bucs as he played with Bowles in Washington. Check out the highlights from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second-round pick cornerback Benjamin Morrison here below:
