Where the Bucs Rank Statistically Heading Into Week 7
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting nicely at 4-2, considered one of the best teams in the NFL by most power rankings. But while there's a lot to love about this Buccaneers team, not everything is perfect in Tampa Bay and there are certainly some areas to fix.
The Bucs are heading into Week 7, and they'll play a game on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens. Using Team Rankings' stats database, we're taking a look at some overall stats from the Bucs and where they rank among the rest of the NFL.
The Bucs' offense is certainly its highlight. There's plenty for offensive coordinator Liam Coen to boast about — the Bucs are first in the NFL in points per play and top three in points per game, third down conversions and touchdowns per game. In fact, the Bucs offense is top 10 in every stat save for fourth down conversions, where they're 27th — this is likely due to their failed attempts against the Denver Broncos:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offense
Stats/Rank
Points/Game
29.7 (2nd)
Yards/Game
367.2 (9th)
Points/Play
0.493 (1st)
Yards/Play
6.1 (6th)
3D Conversion %
47.06% (3rd)
4D Conversion %
33.33% (27th)
RZ Scoring % (TD)
65.22% (9th)
TDs/Game
3.5 (2nd)
Todd Bowles' defense, however, is fairing far worse. Tampa Bay gives up a lot of yards, coming in at 26th in the NFL, and they're below league average giving up points at 19th. The area they seem to perform best is in the red zone, ranking 12th among the NFL, but the Bucs aren't top 10 in any defensive stat. There may be some outliers here, namely the Atlanta Falcons game that saw Kirk Cousins throw for 509 yards and the Falcons put up 36 points, but things will have to improve for the Bucs going forward.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense
Stats/Rank
Opp Points/Game
23.5 (19th)
Opp Yards/Game
365.7 (26th)
Opp Points/Play
0.347 (13th)
Opp Yards/Play
5.4 (15th)
Opp 3D Conv %
37.18% (18th)
Opp 4D Conv %
66.67% (21th)
Opp RZ Scoring % (TD)
48.00% (12th)
Opp TDs/Game
2.5 (16th)
Tampa Bay's defense will face further trials against the Ravens, who boast perhaps the best offense in the NFL. The Bucs are likely to put up points in any given contest, but it looks like Todd Bowles' defense will have his hands full.
