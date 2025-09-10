Why Buccaneers' Kameron Johnson won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been looking for a reliable kick returner for some time now. And while it's a little early to declare that they've found one, Bucs wideout Kameron Johnson is certainly making his case to make a run at the position long-term.
Johnson was named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week after his efforts against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 for his duties as a punt returner — particularly on a big splash return during the game. That isn't the only reason he won the award, though, as he made another play that helped the Bucs, too.
Why Kameron Johnson is an NFC award winner
Johnson's big play came during the fourth quarter of the game when he took back an Atlanta Falcons punt 54 yards. That return set up a touchdown drive for the Buccaneers, as quarterback Baker Mayfield tossed a ball to Bucky Irving for Tampa Bay's second touchdown of the day. That 54-yard return was 31 yards longer than any other return across both conferences in Week 1.
That wasn't Johnson's only contribution, though. He is also a gunner on Tampa Bay's punt team going the other way, and he downed one of punter Riley Dixon's punts inside the 20-yard line. Those two contributions netted him the first weekly award of his career and Tampa Bay's first weekly award in 2025.
Johnson, a second-year UDFA out of Barton College, was a longshot to make the 53-man roster for the second time in his career with a loaded receiver room. He did, though, and on Sunday, he proved how valuable he is. The Buccaneers have some more options at returner if they need them — seventh-round pick Tez Johnson is another possibility — but if Kameron continues to play like this, the Bucs may have finally found a consistent return man.
