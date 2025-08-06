Why ESPN thinks very low of Buccaneers coaching staff
Measuring the quality of coaching staff is subjective, but ESPN's assessment of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff this year was not very high.
The Buccaneers were dealt a blow in ESPN’s latest NFL coaching staff rankings, landing at a lowly No. 26 overall in writer Ben Solak’s evaluation.
Tampa Bay saw major staff changes this offseason and now enters 2025 with plenty to prove, especially after losing offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
Coen’s Departure drops Buccaneers in rankings
Solak doesn’t hold back when discussing what might’ve been had Liam Coen stayed in Tampa Bay. The former offensive coordinator departed before coaching a game, leaving the Buccaneers to pivot quickly.
“Come with me to a magical land in which Liam Coen actually stayed as the Bucs' OC this season (too soon, Bucs fans?),” Solak wrote. “They'd probably be 12th or 13th on this list — maybe even higher.”
With Coen gone, Solak turned his attention to head coach Todd Bowles’ conservative style, pointing to in-game decisions that often lean too safe.
“It’d be much easier to look beyond Bowles, a cautious game manager who regularly settles for field goals and extra points when he should hunt touchdowns and two-point conversions,” Solak added.
Josh Grizzard: Tampa Bay’s New Offensive X-Factor
The one bright spot in the article came in the form of new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard. Though he’s unproven in the role, Solak is intrigued by Grizzard’s background and potential.
“I’m very excited to see what Grizzard, who has the vibe of a whiz kid, does at the helm,” he said. “Last year’s passing game coordinator, he had a huge hand in the Buccaneers’ league-leading third-down offense and spent some time under Mike McDaniel in Miami.”
Grizzard’s resume has fans cautiously optimistic, and the Buccaneers are betting on his system to maintain the offensive momentum established in 2024.
Buccaneers Defense No Longer a Strength
Despite Bowles’ defensive pedigree, ESPN pointed to some major regression on that side of the ball in 2024. The Buccaneers gave up more than 2.0 points per drive for the first time since 2019, and their pass defense efficiency ranked among the worst of Bowles’ career.
“Tampa needs more from Bowles’ in-game decision-making, and he needs more from his defense,” Solak wrote. “Against the pass, their 0.11 EPA surrendered per dropback was the worst for any Bowles defense since the 2016 Jets.”
With talent on the roster and postseason expectations in Tampa Bay, the spotlight on the coaching staff has never been brighter. If Josh Grizzard can deliver and Todd Bowles adapts his game-day approach, the Buccaneers could easily outperform ESPN’s low expectations. But for now, the pressure is on.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers fan-favorite returns to training camp after injury
• Buccaneers’ Bucky Irving makes bold statement sending message to NFL
• Buccaneers make series of roster moves ahead of preseason game vs. Titans
• Buccaneers legend Jon Gruden breaks down one of his favorite Bucs plays from 2024