Buccaneers’ Bucky Irving makes bold statement sending message to NFL
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a rising star at running back.
Following an impressive campaign in 2024, Bucky Irving is feeling confident going into his second season with the Buccaneers. The 22-year-old totaled over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns as a rookie.
Irving understands his talent and he's not afraid to make a bold statement. While speaking with Hall of Fame wide receiver and NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr., Irving was asked where he stands compared to other running backs in the league. He was quick to put himself in the top five.
“We got some good ones out there, man," Irving said to Smith Sr. "I’d probably put myself, we got some dogs, I’m going to put myself in the top-5, for sure."
Whether Irving is correct or not is obviously up for debate. But what do you expect a professional athlete who's put on the spot to say? That he's not one of the best?
That's just not how Bucky is built.
A Rookie Season To Remember In Tampa
The Buccaneers selected Irving out of Oregon State in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Though he began the season as the second-fiddle to Rachaad White, Irving began to eat into the veteran's carries by the end of the year. He rushed for a career-high 152 yards and a touchdown in a 26-23 overtime victory against the Carolina Panthers on December 1.
Irving appeared in all 17 games and made three starts, earning PFWA All-Rookie team honors. On the season, he rushed 207 times for 1,112 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 47 passes for 392 yards.
Preseason Information For The Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off their slate of preseason games against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 9. The contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.
