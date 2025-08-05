Buccaneers fan-favorite returns to training camp after injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star veteran linebacker Lavonte David has returned to practice after being sidelined for several days due to injury.
On Thursday July 31st, Bucs' head coach Todd Bowles told the media that David should be considered day-to-day as he was dealing with leg soreness.
Just less than a week later, on Tuesday morning, David returned to the practice field at One Buccaneer Place with his teammates.
Many people were surprised that the Buccaneers did not make any significant additions to their inside linebacker room during the offseason. When the team announced that Lavonte David would be returning on another 1-year contract to remain with the team, Bucs fans everywhere rejoiced. Not only is David's performance essential for Todd Bowles' defense on Sundays, but he is also arguably the most trusted leader on the team and a valuable mentor to younger players during training camp.
David's presence at practice will be crucial for many young players on the defensive side of the ball, but none more than SirVocea Dennis, a player the Bucs drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 draft out of the University of Pittsburgh. Although Dennis' role with the team has been limited due to injury, the team is extremely high on his ability. Getting reps alongside David — a player who has the accolades worthy of a Hall of Fame induction one day — will be invaluable for Dennis as he aims to realize his potential in the NFL.
READ MORE: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield makes announcement with NASCAR
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Should the Buccaneers trade for Cowboys star Micah Parsons?
• Injured Buccaneers rookie officially lands on IR, ending season
• Buccaneers boast multiple defenders in the top 10 Madden 26 ratings
• Buccaneers HC gives honest observation of Colorado Buffaloes’ Shilo Sanders