Buccaneers legend Jon Gruden breaks down one of his favorite Bucs plays from 2024

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and Super Bowl champion Jon Gruden watches his former team a lot during football season, but one play that feature a breakaway run by star running back Bucky Irving had him particularly enamoured.
Gruden has worked as a social media content creator since joining up with Barstool Sports, and he recently went over one of his favorite plays the Buccaneers ran last season. In true Jon Gruden fashion, it was a run play, and it saw a big run by running back Bucky Irving against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Gruden called the play "96/97 F Counter with Easy Release", and he broke down just why he loved the play in a new video.
Jon Gruden breaks down 96/97 F Counter
Gruden started by noting the strange personnel — 11 personnel (one tight end, one running back) and 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) are the most common in the NFL, but this play featured 13 personnel (one running back, three tight ends). Ko Kieft, Payne Durham and Cade Otton all blocked on the play, and a pull from left guard Ben Bredeson to the right side of the field helped Irving spring loose for a big gain.
See Gruden, wearing his Tristan Wirfs creamsicle throwback jersey, break it all down here below:
"It's a big play, it's a gap scheme that the Buccaneers can pound you with," Gruden explained. "They cut off the backside, it's a problem play."
The Buccaneers entered 2024 using a zone blocking scheme, but offensive coordinator Liam Coen adjusted to a gap scheme — a scheme where offensive linemen are assigned man-to-man assignments as opposed to a section of the line — to great benefit. Tampa Bay's rushing attack behind the emerging Irving was top five in the league last year, and new OC Josh Grizzard will hope to continue utilizing plays like this next season.
The Bucs hope to give their former coach plenty more to break down as they beginning their 2025 charge against the Tennessee Titans for their first preseason game on Saturday.
