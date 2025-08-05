Buccaneers make series of roster moves ahead of preseason game vs. Titans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a series of roster moves on Monday, reaching an injury settlement with running back D.J. Williams and waiving offensive tackle Silas Dzansi from the Physically Unable to Perform list.
The moves come as Tampa Bay is battling injuries at multiple spots. Williams signed with the team last year after playing college football at Auburn, FSU and Arizona, and he was a part of the team's running back room heading into this season as well. However, an injury sidelined him, and the Buccaneers brought on former Baltimore Ravens running back Owen Wright to take his place. The team then released Williams, and when a player is released while injured, they go to IR until an injury settlement is reached. The Bucs reached that settlement on Monday, which means Williams is officially off the roster.
Offensive tackle Silas Dzansi has floated from the roster to the practice squad since 2023, but now, he's no longer on the team as it stands. Dzansi began the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list with an unknown injury, and now, the Buccaneers have officially waived him. The Buccaneers brought in another tackle earlier in camp, Tyler McClellan, and they could bring another — with that addition, Dzansi's services aren't as pressing.
The Buccaneers are set to prepare for their preseason practice with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday with regular practices on Tuesday and Wednesday and then a joint practice on Thursday.
READ MORE: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield makes announcement with NASCAR
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Should the Buccaneers trade for Cowboys star Micah Parsons?
• Injured Buccaneers rookie officially lands on IR, ending season
• Buccaneers boast multiple defenders in the top 10 Madden 26 ratings
• Buccaneers HC gives honest observation of Colorado Buffaloes’ Shilo Sanders