Why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut rookie Shilo Sanders

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have essentially wrapped up the preseason after falling short in their final exhibition game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. Now, the focus turns to how the franchise plans to get down to 53 active players.
The deadline around the NFL to officially meet the roster limit is Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. With that being said, most teams are already beginning to make cuts.
That was the case for the Buccaneers on Sunday, with Tampa Bay releasing multiple players, including a popular name who was picked up as an undrafted free agent.
Buccaneers Release Rookie DB Shilo Sanders
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, undrafted rookie safety Shilo Sanders was among the cuts for the Buccaneers following the loss to the Bills. Sanders had been competing for a backup job in the defensive backfield and a role on special teams.
However, he made a crucial error against Buffalo, getting ejected in the second quarter after throwing a punch at Bills tight end Zach Davidson. Sanders was forced to watch the remainder of the game from the locker room.
Head coach Todd Bowles called the ejection 'inexcusable' while speaking to media after the defeat.
"Well, you can't throw punches in this league. That's inexcusable," Bowles said to BucsGameday and other reporters. "They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that."
Outside of that, Sanders didn't do much to stand out for the Buccaneers during the preseason. He had a big quarterback hit against the Tennessee Titans but totaled just three tackles across his three appearances in exhibition games.
As of now, Tampa Bay is down to five safeties on the roster; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tykee Smith, Christian Izien, Kaevon Merriweather, and Rashad Wisdom.
The NFL Dream Is Still Alive For Sanders
Per Schefter's report, Sanders' agent is "hoping he gets claimed on waivers."
It remains to be seen if that happens, though it wouldn't necessarily be a surprise if Sanders makes his way onto a team's practice squad. That could even still technically be with the Buccaneers but that's probably unlikely right now.
To his credit, Sanders has kept his focus on the work and limited outside distractions since signing with Tampa Bay.
During his senior season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders finished third on the team with 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He had two outings of 10+ tackles, including a season-high 13 tackles in a 37-21 loss to Kansas on November 23.
