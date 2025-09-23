Baker Mayfield continues resiliency for Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been resilient in so many ways to start the season.
Not only has Mayfield led the Bucs on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter in each of Tampa's games thus far, but he's also done so with a lot of moving pieces around him in and out of the lineup due to injuries.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles gave a small snippet of what he talks about with Mayfield during the week.
"I mean, it's 100% positive. I don't think it affects him…At least, you're not going to say [that]. It's going to affect play-calling and 'Grizz' (Offensive Coordinator Josh Grizzard) play-calling-wise because they all do different things," Bowles said.
"So, we've got to make sure we're on top of it offensively, making sure our guys can do what they made the team to do. You're not going to get guys that can do things that Tristan [Wirfs] can do, or do what Luke [Goedeke] can do, or even do what Cody [Mauch] can do. So, we've got to make sure the run and the pass plays marry up with what the guys do well."
Mayfield rolling with the punches
Mayfield's resiliency during the season has inspired others on the roster, making him someone valuable to look up to.
"Man, it is just something about Baker [Mayfield]. When you sit there like, 'Dang man, what can this game become,' and you just see Baker make a crazy play. It is just so exciting to have a guy like that who has that fire in him, and [that] just makes the whole team better and the whole team have that hunger and want to fight for each other," Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby said.
If the Buccaneers can follow Mayfield's lead, they will likely continue to win football games and become one of the scariest teams to watch in the NFC.
Mayfield and the Bucs are back in action in Week 4 against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.
