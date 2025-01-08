Why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are a Real Threat in the Playoffs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for a fourth straight season, are NFC South divisional champions. They are headed to the postseason once again, this time being the second straight season they've achieved such with Baker Mayfield at the helm of the offense.
Some believe the Buccaneers are only a playoff team, and nothing more or feel any type of threat, given the stature of the NFC South and how weak the division is. However, the Buccaneers certainly are more than a team riding the coattails of a poor division.
ESPN debunked one myth for each of the 14 playoff teams before the postseason gets underway, and they explain exactly why the Buccaneers are more than a team that won a weak division.
"Well, first of all, 10-7 isn't too inflated. If we look at the way the Bucs played against their division opponents and their nondivision opponents, we find a fair bit of evidence that they don't play much better against Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans," ESPN wrote." Sure, they averaged 6.3 more offensive points per game when they played NFC South teams. But their defensive efficiency in division games was actually worse than it was when they traveled outside the division. (Their offensive efficiency was only slightly better in division games.)"
The Buccaneers, as mentioned by ESPN, aren't much better against their division than they are the rest of the field. Not only did they play quite well against the field, but they also have a vastly improved offense behind Mayfield this season. There is reason to believe they can make some noise in the playoffs.
"The metrics show this season's Buccaneers with a slightly worse defense but a considerably better offense (top-five in the league) than last season's Buccaneers, who beat the Eagles in a first-round playoff game. There's no reason to think this isn't a dangerous team in the postseason," ESPN continued.
The Buccaneers kick off the wild card playoff round against the Washington Commanders this weekend.
READ MORE: Mike Evans Fan LeBron James Praises Buccaneers Star For Recent Accomplishment
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Former Buccaneers Head Coach Comments On Mike Evans' 11th Straight 1,000-Yard Season
• Former Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Interviewing for Patriots Head Coach Job
• Buccaneers Running Back PFF's Highest-Graded Rookie for 2024 NFL Season
• Jaguars Request to Interview Buccaneers OC Liam Coen For Head Coach Vacancy