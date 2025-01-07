Mike Evans Fan LeBron James Praises Buccaneers Star For Recent Accomplishment
LeBron James is much more than just a basketball player. The Lakers forward, now in his 22nd season in the NBA, is one of the most influential, accomplished and recognizable athletes in the history of the world.
James is also a self-proclaimed football junkie. The former star receiver at Saint Vincent Saint Mary high school in Akron, Ohio, was quite the player himself, too. In fact, James was once the No. 1-rated football player in the entire state of Ohio before making the wise decision to hang up his cleats for good in order to pursue his dreams on the hardwood. During his days on the gridiron, the 6'8", 230-pound receiver was described as a "taller, slower version of Randy Moss".
READ MORE: Buccaneers Running Back PFF's Highest-Graded Rookie for 2024 NFL Season
This past Sunday, after Mike Evans hauled in a pass from Baker Mayfield in the final moments of the game to secure his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season, James felt compelled to to chime in on social media with a message of support.
As a former basketball player himself, Evans has always maintained his appreciation for basketball. Over the course of his career in Tampa Bay, Evans regularly shows up to games wearing his favorite NBA jerseys and accessories and he's been spotted attending NBA games a countless number of times over the years.
So naturally, as two masters of their respective crafts, each with a great appreciation for the other, Mike Evans and LeBron James have developed a mutual respect for one another. In fact, this isn't the first time that LeBron has gone out of his way to support the Bucs' star wide receiver.
On numerous instances, including twice just last season, James took to Twitter to praise Evans.
It's always nice to see Evans get his recognition. He certainly deserves it. But it feels even more impactful when it comes from one of the most accomplished athletes of all time.
READ MORE: Jaguars Request to Interview Buccaneers OC Liam Coen For Head Coach Vacancy
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Former Buccaneers Head Coach Comments On Mike Evans' 11th Straight 1,000-Yard Season
• Former Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Interviewing for Patriots Head Coach Job
• Buccaneers Running Back PFF's Highest-Graded Rookie for 2024 NFL Season
• Jaguars Request to Interview Buccaneers OC Liam Coen For Head Coach Vacancy