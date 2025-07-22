Wide receivers can carry Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to have another strong year from their offense led by Baker Mayfield.
Part of what has made Mayfield so successful for the Bucs throughout his tenure is the strength of his wide receivers. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have led the way for Tampa for so long, but now there's another target in the mix in rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka.
Egbuka's addition, along with Evans and Godwin remaining among the top wide receiver duos in the league, makes the Bucs dangerous going into the season.
Wide receivers are Bucs' biggest strength
"The Buccaneers have had one of the league's top WR duos for a while in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin," ESPN insider Mike Clay wrote.
"Evans (1,000-plus receiving yards all 11 NFL seasons) is entering his age-32 campaign but seemingly hasn't lost a step. Godwin led the NFL in receptions prior to a season-ending injury and though his status is in doubt for the beginning of 2025, Tampa Bay is well stocked with depth. Jalen McMillan (a 2024 third-round pick) scored eight TDs in his final five games of 2024, and the team spent its first-round pick on Emeka Egbuka."
Depth is key in order to get to the playoffs and make a deep run, so that's why the Bucs are in a strong position going into the season.
If the Bucs continue to showcase strong depth, the team will likely find itself back in the postseason for a sixth year in a row.
The Bucs begin training camp on Wednesday.
