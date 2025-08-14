Will the Buccaneers play their starters against the Steelers on Saturday?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have been wondering if starters will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, and it's looking like the A-team is all set to go.
The Bucs held a joint practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, and afterward, head coach Todd Bowles was asked if starters would be playing. He confirmed that starters would indeed get some reps on Saturday against the Steelers, with two exceptions — linebacker Lavonte David and wide receiver Mike Evans will not be playing, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.
This makes sense, as David and Evans are both tenured veterans who have experience in their respective systems. It does mean that every other starter will get some playing time, though, and that will be a good chance to see a glimpse of what the Bucs can do this season.
Buccaneers starters to play vs. Steelers
Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the rest of his offense (minus Evans) will get some playing time Saturday, and it will be a great opportunity to get used to Josh Grizzard's offense in a game-time setting. The offense is the same as Liam Coen's from last year, but it includes a few "wrinkles" that players have mentioned changes the abilities of the unit. Grizzard isn't likely to call too many plays from his playbook during a preseason game, but it will still be an opportunity to build some chemistry among the unit. It will also benefit players new to starting in this offense, like wideout Emeka Egbuka and left tackle Charlie Heck (who is filling in for Tristan Wirfs).
The same philosophy goes to the defense, which is revamped heading into this year. The Buccaneers added free agent Haason Reddick and drafted nickel corner Jacob Parrish, and both players are set to add to the defensive unit this year. It will be good for them to get some snaps in a game scenario, and it will also allow defensive veterans to shake the rust off. Bowles mentioned earlier this year that he had some sort of "eureka" moment while going over defensive film in the offseason, and while he's likely to follow Grizzard in not making any complex calls, we could get a first glimpse of that Saturday.
It will be exciting to see Bucs starters, but unfortunately, many of the Steelers' starters won't be seeing playing time. As a result, Tampa Bay's first-stringers have a chance to do some damage against lesser competition.
