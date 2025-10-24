Will Buccaneers' Vita Vea play against the Saints in Week 8?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 on Sunday, and they'd want to have one of their best defensive players in the lineup.
The Bucs are set to face off against the Saints for the first of their two matchups this year, this one in New Orleans in Week 8. Defensive tackle Vita Vea showed up at practice on Wednesday, but he did not practice on Thursday and Friday with a foot injury, leaving some to wonder what his status is for the game on Sunday.
Here's what head coach Todd Bowles said about Vea's playing status:
Vita Vea expected to play for Buccaneers vs. Saints
Bowles spoke to media on Friday, and he mentioned that Vea will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game with his foot injury. When asked if he was currently on track to play, Bowles said that that was indeed the case.
The news is welcome in Tampa Bay. Vea has had a strong season so far in 2025, netting 12 solo tackles, two sacks and 19 pressures across the first seven games. His size also typically demands a lot of double teams, so if he's in, surrounding players like Elijah Roberts can play their own game more effectively.
Vea will also be able to take particular advantage against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints recently put center Erik McCoy on IR for the rest of the year, with one of Cesar Ruiz or Torricelli Simpkins taking his place. A backup at center lines right up against Vea, so if he is to play, he'll be able to feast while attacking that particular weakness.
The Buccaneers and the Saints play each other at 4:05 on Sunday in New Orleans.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers’ Mike Evans could return before end of 2025 season
• Buccaneers have new competitor in NFC South after loss to Lions
• Former Buccaneers running back Doug Martin dies at 36
• Buccaneers could make blockbuster trade that would make them Super Bowl bound